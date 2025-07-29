UK to recognize Palestinian state unless Israel acts

Shafaq News – London

The United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that it will formally recognize a Palestinian state before the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September unless Israel takes concrete steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to long-term peace efforts.

In an official statement, the UK government affirmed that Palestinian statehood is “the inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” stressing that recognition is not a concession from neighboring states but a necessary step toward lasting peace and the future security of Israel.

The UK pointed out that it will conduct a formal assessment before the UNGA convenes to determine whether the conditions have been met, adding, “No one side will have a veto on recognition through their actions or inactions.”

“We are therefore taking additional immediate steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation, including joint airdrops with Jordan, evacuating injured children to British hospitals, and urging the resumption of UN aid deliveries,” the statement added.

Reiterating its stance on Hamas, London condemned the group as a “terrorist organization” responsible for the October 7 attacks, insisting that it must “play no part in the government of Gaza” and must commit to full disarmament.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would also recognize the Palestinian state during the UN session in September.