UK, France, Canada warn Israel: Lift Gaza blockade or face sanctions

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, the UK, France, and Canada threatened punitive measures if Israel does not halt its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

In a statement published by the UK government, the three nations condemned what they described as Israel’s unlawful obstruction of vital relief efforts. “The Israeli government’s prevention of essential humanitarian aid from reaching civilians is unacceptable and violates international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

The trilateral declaration also criticized ongoing Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank. “We oppose any attempt to expand settlements and will not hesitate to take further action, including imposing targeted sanctions,” the leaders stated.

The sharp rebuke comes as Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza, where deadly incidents have marred aid delivery operations run by the controversial “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”—a Tel Aviv- and Washington-backed entity accused of bypassing international oversight.

Since May 27, a string of violent episodes has plagued the limited relief centers operated by the foundation. Multiple recipients of aid have reportedly been killed by Israeli forces during distribution events.

The UN and several independent aid organizations have refused to cooperate with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, citing concerns over its neutrality and operational transparency.

Now in its 20th month, the war has left Gaza in humanitarian collapse. With Israel maintaining a tight blockade for more than two months, the majority of the population faces extreme hunger, dwindling access to medicine, and collapsed infrastructure.