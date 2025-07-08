UK warns Israel as Gaza talks resume in Doha

Shafaq News – London/Doha

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy cautioned, on Tuesday, that the UK could escalate diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv if the war in Gaza drags on, as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Lammy stressed the urgency of ending the war, insisting, “We have to get the ceasefire.”

His comments came as Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 52 Palestinians killed and 262 wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since October 7, 2023, to 57,575 dead and 136,879 injured.

In Doha, Israeli officials reported “progress” in indirect negotiations but admitted key issues remain unresolved. Briefing reporters in Washington, they declined to share details, noting that a final agreement could still take days.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed that both parties remain engaged through mediators, with efforts now centered on reaching a framework to halt the fighting.

The latest round follows a new US proposal aimed at securing a ceasefire as global pressure mounts to end the war and address the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.