Dozens killed and injured as Israeli strikes hit displaced civilians in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces launched a fresh wave of air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian medical and local sources.

In southern Gaza, four members of the al-Bayouk family were killed when a drone strike hit a displacement tent near Al-Ribat College in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis. Two others died in a similar strike near Nasser Medical Complex. Additional casualties were reported in Rafah, where one person was killed and several wounded near the Riviera Chalet area, and dozens were injured by Israeli fire near an aid center north of the city.

Another civilian was killed near Asdaa Prison northwest of Khan Younis. Israeli warplanes also struck a house west of the city, helicopters opened fire on northern Khan Younis, and artillery shelled residential towers in the area.

In central Gaza, two people were killed and several injured when a strike hit Abu Helou School, which was sheltering displaced families in al-Bureij refugee camp. A separate drone strike in Deir al-Balah’s al-Hakar neighborhood injured several civilians near a local pharmacy.

Medical sources at Al-Hilal and Kuwait field hospitals confirmed nine deaths and over 50 injuries in strikes on tents housing displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported emergency crews were dispatched to al-Nassr Street after an airstrike hit the area.

Meanwhile, al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, claimed it destroyed two Israeli armored vehicles and seized a drone in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

In a separate statement, al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida described a recent ambush in Beit Hanoun as a blow to Israeli forces, warning that any continued military presence in Gaza could result in further losses. “If they narrowly escaped this time, they may not next time,” he said.

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported strikes. Civilian casualties continue to rise as attacks increasingly affect areas sheltering displaced populations.