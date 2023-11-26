Israeli war council considers extending Gaza humanitarian ceasefire

Shafaq News / Hebrew media outlets reported that the war council led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene this Sunday evening to discuss the possibility of extending the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This meeting occurs on the third day of the declared humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, spanning four days from last Friday until tomorrow, Monday.

Under this agreement, 50 Israeli prisoners held by Hamas in Gaza will be released, while in return, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Israeli prisons.

During Friday and Saturday, 26 Israeli prisoners and 18 detainees of foreign nationalities from Gaza were released, while Israeli authorities released 78 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from their prisons.

It is expected that on Sunday, 13 Israeli prisoners will be released, and in return, 39 Palestinian children detained in Israeli prisons will be released.

On the final day of the ceasefire, Hamas is expected to release 11 Israeli prisoners, making a total of 50 individuals released. During the Israeli War Council meeting, discussions will revolve around extending the ceasefire in exchange for releasing more Israeli prisoners held by Hamas.

The agreement stipulates the release of three Palestinian women and children for each Israeli prisoner. Additionally, there is a daily entry of 200 trucks carrying relief and medical supplies, along with four trucks of fuel and gas cylinders for all areas in the Gaza Strip.