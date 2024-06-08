Pope Francis hosts and Palestinian Israeli ambassadors in Vatican peace prayer

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis convened the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors at the Vatican Gardens on Friday to pray for an end to the war in Gaza, marking the 10th anniversary of a similar encounter with the Israeli and Palestinian presidents with a renewed appeal for peace.

“Every day, I pray that this war will finally end,” the Pontiff told a small gathering, which included around two dozen cardinals and members of the Holy See’s diplomatic corps.

Among those present were Israeli Ambassador Raphael Schutz and Palestinian Ambassador Issa Kassissieh, as well as representatives of Italy’s Jewish and Muslim communities.

The prayer meeting echoed a significant gathering a decade ago when the Pope hosted Israel’s then-President Shimon Peres and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. At that time, US-mediated peace talks had stalled, and Pope Francis expressed hope that their summit would initiate “a new journey” toward peace.

Reflecting on the current conflict, he lamented the toll on children and reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate release of hostages taken by both sides. “All this suffering, the brutality of war, the violence it unleashes, and the hatred it sows even among future generations should convince us all that every war leaves our world worse than it was before,” he said.

Notably, Pope Francis has sought to maintain a balanced stance on Gaza after initially angering Israel with comments perceived as supportive of the Palestinians. He has since ensured also to mention Israel’s suffering and called for the return of hostages taken on October 7.