Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners as part of truce with Hamas

Shafaq News/ Israel announced on Tuesday night the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners on the fifth day of the truce with Hamas. This move came after Hamas released 10 Israeli hostages and two foreign people from the Gaza Strip.

A bus carrying Palestinian prisoners left Ofer Prison near Ramallah, transporting ten individuals from the occupied West Bank. In response, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the arrival of 12 new hostages in Israel on the fifth day of the exchange.

In a statement on the "X" platform, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office expressed, "The Israeli government is embracing the 12 kidnapped persons, ten of our citizens and two Thai citizens, who returned today (Tuesday) to Israel." The statement emphasized the government's commitment to the return of all kidnapped and missing persons.

This prisoner release and hostage exchange are part of the truce mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, initially set to end on Monday night. However, it has been extended for an additional two days, with the possibility of further extensions.

The truce encompasses a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Despite the temporary truce, Israel has affirmed its intention to resume fighting with Hamas once the ceasefire concludes.