Iraq denies foreign troop presence at Mosul Dam after factions’ threats

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday denied reports that foreign security forces are stationed at Mosul Dam, following threats by armed groups claiming that United States forces and Israel’s Mossad were present at the site.

In a statement, the ministry said some media outlets and social media platforms had circulated claims about foreign forces inside the dam facility, stressing that “these reports are inaccurate” and confirming that no foreign security presence exists at the site.

The ministry clarified that security at the dam is handled by Iraqi forces, specifically a unit from the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service, operating in coordination with the Iraqi Army, Iraqi Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Iraqi National Security Service under the command of joint operations.

The ministry urged media outlets to rely on official sources and verify information before publishing, warning it reserves the right to take legal action against parties spreading inaccurate reports.

The clarification follows a warning issued Friday by the armed group Ashab al-Kahf, part of the Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which demanded that Iraqi counterterrorism forces remove what it alleged were US troops stationed at the dam. The group threatened to target the area with rockets and drones if its demands were not met.

The development comes amid broader regional escalation after the United States and Israel launched a sustained military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, with the conflict later expanding across the region, including attacks involving Iraq and neighboring states.