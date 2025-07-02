Water flow to Mosul dam unchanged despite deal

Shafaq News – Mosul

Despite a recently announced strategic water agreement, water releases from Turkiye to Iraq remain at standard levels, a source at the Mosul Dam administration revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the current flow into the dam stands at approximately 113 cubic meters per second, a typical seasonal rate.

“We continue to receive the usual daily flows pumped from Turkiye into the Tigris River through the Mosul Dam,” he said.

According to the source, local dam officials had anticipated a rise in water levels starting Thursday. “We are still waiting for any new measures to be implemented on the ground,” he added.

Officials say the water increase has begun, but no change has been seen yet.

Earlier, both Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani announced that both Turkiye and Syria had agreed to increase Iraq’s share of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.