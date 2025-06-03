Iraq pressures Turkiye on water flow

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq called on Turkiye to increase water releases into Iraq.

According to a statement by the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, Ambassador Majid Al-Lajmawi met at the Iraqi embassy with the Turkish presidential envoy to Iraq, Faisal Eroglu.

He stressed that water remains a critical aspect of Iraq-Turkiye relations and reiterated Baghdad’s desire for a strategic and equitable partnership that safeguards the rights of both countries. Al-Lajmawi further outlined the Iraqi government’s shift toward modern irrigation methods, improved resource management, and sustainable environmental practices.

During the meeting, Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Aoun Dhiab held a phone call with Eroglu to address technical concerns and explore avenues for direct coordination.

For his part, Eroglu expressed Turkiye’s willingness to cooperate on all discussed matters, particularly water.

The two officials also discussed bilateral cooperation, focusing on water issues and the status of Iraqis in Turkiye. Al-Lajmawi urged Turkiye to ease residency procedures and remove administrative barriers, especially for students and those with humanitarian or medical needs.