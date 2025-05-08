PM Al-Sudani in Turkiye: A new strategic chapter

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani headed to Ankara on Thursday for a one-day official visit to attend the Iraq–Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings and hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Al-Sudani is leading a senior government delegation, with the visit expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation and addressing security, energy, trade, and water issues, according to Iraqi and Turkish officials.

Turkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the two leaders would meet at the presidential complex in Ankara, where they are expected to sign several memorandums of understanding covering various sectors.

Altun added that the discussions will cover regional and international developments in addition to Iraq–Turkiye relations, which both sides have described as “strategic and enduring.”

Earlier this week, Iraqi officials said the talks will include key files such as the Development Road project — a major infrastructure corridor connecting Basra to Turkiye — as well as cross-border energy cooperation and water-sharing agreements.

The Iraqi embassy in Ankara confirmed the arrival of a preparatory delegation earlier this week, ahead of the expected signing of bilateral agreements.

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu previously announced that al-Sudani’s visit would be followed by a reciprocal visit by Erdoğan to Baghdad in the first half of 2025.