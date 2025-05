Iraq’s PM arrives in Ankara for strategic cooperation talks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Ankara for a one-day official visit.

He is set to participate in the Iraq–Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, his office confirmed.

The visit includes a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and discussions are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation, regional security, economic ties, and water-sharing agreements.