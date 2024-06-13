Ankara pledges commitment to strengthening ties with Erbil

Shafaq News/ Turkiye seeks to bolster its relations with Iraq's Kurdistan Region, the newly appointed Consul General, Arman Topcu, said during a meeting with President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday.

President Barzani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, welcomed Consul General Topcu and wished him success in his new role.

The diploma said his country harbors significant interest in developing its relations with the Kurdistan Region and he hopes that his tenure would contribute to furthering them.

The meeting touched upon the political and security situation in Iraq, Kurdistan, and the surrounding region, according to the statement.