Canada to reduce diplomatic presence in Iraq, close Erbil office in 2025

Shafaq News/ Canada will reduce its diplomatic mission in Iraq and close its office in Erbil next year as its mission within the Global Coalition comes to an end, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "Canada's strategy for the Middle East, initially established to counter the direct threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria and its impacts on neighboring countries Lebanon and Jordan, will conclude in March 2025."

The Ministry indicated that following the end of this strategy, Canada's diplomatic presence in Jordan and Iraq will be reduced, and the office in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, will be shut down.

Canada has been a key member of the international coalition to combat the ISIS organization, formed in 2014 after ISIS seized control of Mosul in northern Iraq.