USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar weakened against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the closure of local currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,100 IQD per $100. Earlier in the day, the rate stood at 140,350 IQD.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, the dollar was selling at 141,000 IQD and buying at 139,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling for 139,750 IQD and buying for 139,650 IQD per $100.

Headline: Dollar Declines in Iraq Amid Currency Market Closure