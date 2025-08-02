USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates inched higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central currency exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 140,000 IQD per $100, compared to 139,800 IQD recorded on Thursday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling price was 141,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 139,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 139,750 IQD per $100, and buying prices stood at 138,550 IQD