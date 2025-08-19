USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar inched lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,600 IQD per $100, down from 140,950 IQD on Monday.

In local exchange shops across the capital, selling prices dropped to 141,500 IQD per $100, with buying at 139,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 140,600 IQD and purchases at 140,500 IQD per $100.