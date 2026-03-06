Drones target a base at Baghdad Airport, oil companies' facilities in Basra

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone crashed on Friday inside Alaa Air Base at Baghdad International Airport s, while other drones targeted foreign energy companies operating in southern Iraq, security sources told Shafaq News.

A security source said the drone struck warehouses belonging to Squadron 23 after it was engaged by the air defense system. The incident sparked a fire in one of the storage facilities.

In a separate incident, another drone targeted the headquarters of the French energy company Total at the Artawi oil field in northern Rumaila, in Iraq’s southern Basra province, according to the same source.

Two additional drones aimed at the US oil services company Halliburton in the Burgessia area of Basra were intercepted and shot down before reaching the facility, the source added.

No casualties were immediately reported, and authorities have not yet announced who was responsible for the attacks.

The attacks come amid threats from the Iraqi factions’ coordination group, which warned that any targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs would prompt strikes on US embassies and companies in Iraq and across the region. Meanwhile, Iranian-aligned Iraqi factions have repeatedly announced rocket and drone attacks on US military bases in Iraq.