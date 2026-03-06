Drones intercepted over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

US Led Coalition intercepted four explosive-laden drones and shot them down over Erbil, Kurdistan Region counter-terrorism service stated on Friday.

In a statement, the Service said the debris from one of the destroyed drones fell in an open area near a hotel, causing no casualties. Earlier, a security source in Erbil told Shafaq News that a drone had targeted the Arjaan Rotana Hotel, hours after a US warning about potential attacks on hotels in the Kurdistan Region.

Iranian state media reported that the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched missile strikes against locations inside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The strikes followed a series of drone attacks on Thursday targeting areas in the provinces of Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

The Kurdistan Region has recently seen rising military tensions, with strategic sites—including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport—coming under repeated rocket and drone attacks amid the ongoing confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel.