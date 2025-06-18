Explosive drone downed near Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate announced that an explosive drone was shot down in Erbil province.

According to a statement, the drone was intercepted and destroyed at near the village of Sherawa. No casualties or material damage were reported.

Earlier, eyewitnesses in Erbil reported the fall of two unidentified drones near villages in the northern subdistrict of the province.Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that one drone crashed near the village of Pirdawood and the other in the village of Sorpash, as two Kurdish security helicopters hovered over the area.

They confirmed no injuries or damage were reported and noted that it remained unclear whether the drones had been downed or crashed due to technical issues. The identity and origin of the drones remain unknown.