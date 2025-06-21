Iranian drone crashes in Iraq's Erbil

Shafaq News/ An Iranian drone crashed over Erbil province on Saturday afternoon, a security source reported.

The unmanned aircraft, which entered Iraqi airspace from Iran, went down over Mount Qarachogh near Makhmour district due to a technical malfunction, the source confirmed.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Erbil has witnessed multiple drone crashes linked to Iranian military activity since June 13, when open conflict erupted between Iran and Israel.