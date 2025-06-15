Missile debris falls in Iraq’s Kirkuk amid Israel–Iran escalation

Shafaq News/ A piece of suspected missile debris fell in northern Kirkuk on Sunday, while an unidentified drone crashed in Iraq’s western al-Anbar Province, Iraqi security sources told Shafaq News.

In Kirkuk, the debris landed in an open area in Rahim Awa district, north of the city. “Parts of a missile—likely of Iranian origin—fell in a residential zone but caused no casualties or material damage,” the source confirmed.

Iraqi security forces have cordoned off the site and launched an investigation to determine the type and origin of the projectile.

Separately, in al-Anbar, another security source reported the crash of an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Jaifa area of the Kubaisa desert. “Security units are currently searching for the wreckage,” the source said, noting that the drone’s origin remains unconfirmed.

These incidents come as the military conflict between Iran and Israel continues to intensify. Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones at Israeli territory in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Some projectiles and debris have reportedly strayed into Iraqi airspace or crashed prematurely, due to either long-range trajectory errors or interception attempts.