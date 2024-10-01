US Defense Secretary Austin reaffirms support for Israel in call with Israeli Security Minister Gallant

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin reiterated strong US support for Israel’s security during a call with Israeli Minister of Security Yoav Gallant.

According to a readout by the Defence Secretary, the discussion centered on recent security developments and Israeli military operations, with a focus on the ongoing threats posed by Iran and Iran-backed militant groups.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist organizations. They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities.”

Secretary Austin emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to allow civilians on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border to return safely to their homes, highlighting the long-term necessity of shifting from military operations to diplomatic engagement to stabilize the region.

Austin also stressed that the US “is well postured to defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations, and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict. The Secretary and Minister Gallant discussed the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel.”

Austin’s statement came as Israel has commenced "targeted" ground operations inside Lebanon, according to the Israeli Amry.

Israeli officials informed the US that the incursion would be limited in scope, scale, and duration, to push Hezbollah forces farther from the Israeli border.

At the same time, Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had fired missiles at Israel's military intelligence base in Glilot, near Tel Aviv, marking the second attack in a month.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced, "With the chant 'At Your Service O Nasrallah,' Islamic Resistance fighters launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles targeting the Glilot area and the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv."

Glilot, a strategic area north of Tel Aviv, is home to various military and intelligence facilities, including Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Since the morning, Hezbollah intensified its operations in many Israeli sites with sirens have repeatedly sounded across the Galilee Panhandle, as well as the Upper and Western Galilee.

According to Hezbollah’s statements, the strikes involved a series of operations against Israeli military positions and settlements in Safed, the settlements of Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, and Kabri, Kfar Giladi, Beit Saida, Yiftach settlement, as well as locations northeast of Haifa.