Iraqi groups vows to support Hezbollah if battle with Israel grows

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada on Sunday said that the Iraqi armed group will join Hezbollah's side if Israel decides to launch a full-blown war against there Lebanese ally

Kadhem al-Fartousi, the group's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The ongoing conflict in Gaza and [in] Lebanon, between Hezbollah and Israel, is a unified struggle, and Iraq is part of this axis [of Resistance]." He added, "We, as Iraqi factions, are already involved in this war; we do not need to join it because we are inherently part of it."

Al-Fartousi said that Iraqi factions are conducting regular operations against Israel, supporting both Palestine and Lebanon. He warned that any "stupid" aggressive action by Israel against Hezbollah would lead to significant consequences for Israel, with widespread participation in its downfall.

The Iraqi Islamic resistance, an umbrella of mainly Iran-aligned Shiite paramilitary groups, has been carrying out frequent attacks against Israel and previously targeted US forces in Iraq and Syria in support with Gaza.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Islamic resistance claimed responsibility for two joint military operations with Yemeni armed forces. The first operation targeted four ships in Haifa port, and the second targeted the vessel "Shorthorn Express" in the Mediterranean Sea en route to Haifa, using several drones.