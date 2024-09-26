Iraqi Red Crescent sends second shipment of medical supplies to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent announced, on Thursday, that it has dispatched a second shipment of medical supplies and medicines to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in response to urgent healthcare needs.

Dr. Ali Al-Moussawi, the head of the health department at the Red Crescent, stated, “The second shipment, weighing approximately 15 tons, has been loaded and is being sent by land via trucks. The supplies were based on a list of medical needs provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Health.”

This shipment includes over 40 types of essential medical items, particularly those used for treating injuries and in operating rooms, according to Al-Moussawi.

The second batch follows an initial shipment that was sent by air to Beirut on September 21st. This earlier aid, provided by both the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi Red Crescent, arrived at Beirut International Airport, aimed at supporting Lebanese hospitals overwhelmed by the recent explosion of pager devices and continuous Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut. These incidents have resulted in numerous casualties and thousands of injuries.

Notably, more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday, the UN said. The death toll has risen to 72, with more than 400 injured as Israel continues its airstrikes across the country.