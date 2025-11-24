Iraq’s Asaib Ahl Al-Haq: Israeli strike on Beirut won't weaken resistance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Asaib Ahl Al-Haq movement, part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces and led by Qais Al-Khazali, condemned the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Tabatabai in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement on Monday, the group mourned Tabatabai’s death in what it called a “treacherous Zionist attack” on Haret Hreik, reaffirming its support for the “Lebanese resistance.” It insisted that such “cowardly crimes” would not weaken the determination of the region’s armed movements, urging Arab and Islamic governments to adopt a firm stance.

Tabatabai, a top Hezbollah field commander, was killed along with several others in the November 23 airstrike on a residential apartment, according to Lebanese officials and the Israeli military.

His killing comes despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on November 27, 2024. By November 20, 2025, Lebanese authorities recorded 5,350 Israeli violations of the truce, including 2,983 air, 2,189 ground, and 169 naval breaches, with 331 people killed and 945 wounded, many of them women and children.

