Cold claims 15+ lives in Gaza as shelters collapse

At least 17 Palestinians, including four children, have died as severe cold and storms swept Gaza, the Civil Defense reported on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative toll to 70,668 killed and 171,152 injured since October 7, 2023.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal stated that more than 17 residential buildings collapsed and over 90 others suffered major structural damage, leaving thousands at risk. Flooding and heavy rain, he noted, overwhelmed roughly 90% of displacement shelters, exposing families to unsafe conditions, urging the international community to intervene immediately.

Earlier, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that damaged shelters, cold weather, and poor sanitation heighten the risk of disease outbreaks, while calling for swift access for humanitarian aid.

Strong winds and heavy rain have also reportedly destroyed or severely damaged more than 20,000 tents housing displaced families across Gaza.

