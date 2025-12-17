Iraq media watchdog suspends UTV program for 10 days

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The UTV television program With Mulla Talal, presented by journalist Ahmed Mulla Talal, was suspended for a period of 10 days, according to Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC).

The commission cited violations of broadcasting standards, considering the content "offensive to divine entity and religious beliefs," in addition to "a lack of professional neutrality and balance."

The suspension will take effect upon formal notification to UTV. Under Iraqi law, the channel may appeal the decision before the Appeals Council within 30 days.

Iraq has repeatedly cautioned media outlets and social media users against content considered offensive to “divine entity” and religious beliefs, invoking laws that prohibit blasphemy and insults to recognized faiths.

In recent years, the Interior Ministry and judicial authorities have stepped up oversight of digital platforms, particularly TikTok and Facebook, citing concerns that viral material could inflame sectarian sensitivities or undermine public order. Actions have included arrests, legal summonses, and formal warnings issued to broadcasters and online content creators.

