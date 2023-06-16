WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram ALL DOWN: Social media meltdown hits thousands

Shafaq News / After almost an hour of issues, things are slowly springing back to life. Reports are dropping and it seems a full Meta service should be resumed soon which will please WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users trying to post.

Meta's fleet of apps is now offline leaving thousands unable to access the hugely popular platforms. Things started going wrong at around 8:10pm and, almost 40 minutes later, there's no sign of it ending.

Down Detector, which monitors outages across Britain, is showing over 15,000 reports of things now working making this a massive issue.

It's unclear what is causing the gremlins but fans have been quick to rush to rival services to moan about the problems.

(Daily Express)