Iraq's Khanaqin hosts Kurdistan Flag Day mass celebration

Shafaq News – Diyala

Diyala province’s Khanaqin district marked Kurdistan Flag Day on Wednesday with a public festival attended by more than 5,000 people.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the event opened with a ceremonial march carrying the Kurdistan flag from Aziz Pashtiyan Roundabout to Karandi Square, where it was raised.

Sheikh Salam Al-Dalawi, head of the festival’s organizing committee, expressed appreciation to participants and organizers and underscored the importance of observing Kurdistan Flag Day each year, our correspondent added.

The celebration concluded with artistic performances by Kurdish singers.

Kurdistan Flag Day commemorates the 1946 raising of the flag in Mahabad during the short-lived Republic of Kurdistan.

The flag, first presented internationally in 1919 by Dr. Kamran Barzani, features red for sacrifice, green for nature, white for peace, and a yellow sun with 21 rays symbolizing ancient regional beliefs; it is also widely recognized as the banner of the Peshmerga forces.