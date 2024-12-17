Kurdistan celebrates unity and heritage on Flag Day

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the people of the Kurdistan Region celebrated Flag Day in the provinces and the Regional capital, Erbil.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stated on X, "The flag of Kurdistan is a symbol that embodies the message of peace, coexistence, steadfastness, and sacrifice in which the people of Kurdistan believe.

We congratulate the Flag Day to all dear Kurds."

Shafaq News correspondent reported that numerous activities and events were launched across the Region to commemorate Kurdistan Flag Day.

The people of Kurdistan celebrate Flag Day on December 17th every year, following its recognition by the Regional parliament.

Al-Sulaymaniyah held official ceremonies at the governorate building, attended by Governor Haval Abu Bakr and several local officials and cultural and social figures.

Our correspondent noted that the festivities began with the raising of the Kurdistan flag on the governorate building's mast, followed by the playing of the Kurdistan national anthem "Ey Reqib", attended by several children and officials.

The Kurdistan Parliament designated December 17th as Kurdistan Flag Day in 2009. Since then, annual celebrations have been held across various cities in the Region, expressing pride in the flag and what it symbolizes in terms of values and national meanings.

The Kurdistan flag consists of three colors: red, symbolizing revolution and courage; green, representing the beauty and nature of Kurdistan; and white, standing for peace. At its center is a golden sun, symbolizing freedom and light.

It was officially adopted for the first time in 1945, when it was raised over the Mahabad Municipality building in Iranian Kurdistan.