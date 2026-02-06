Oman talks: Araghchi asks for guarantees on full sanctions relief

Shafaq News- Muscat

Iran demanded concrete guarantees to ensure the full lifting of economic and financial sanctions during the Muscat negotiations with the United States, Iran’s official news agency (IRNA) reported on Friday, adding that FM Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded his second meeting with his Omani Counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi.

According to the agency, Araghchi conveyed an Iranian proposal outlining Tehran’s remarks, demands, and conditions related to the talks.

A new round of discussions also started between the Omani side and the US delegation, headed by Steve Witkoff, IRNA said, noting that the American team was briefed on Iran’s demands and negotiating framework.

Meanwhile, Iranian TV reported that talks may be prolonged and could extend for days.

Omani Foreign Ministry affirmed that it “remains committed to backing dialogue between the United States and Iran, a lasting understanding that contributes to strengthening regional and international stability.”

Oman has long served as a mediator between Iran and the United States, hosting previous rounds of indirect discussions aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

The first round of US-Iran negotiations began in Muscat under Omani sponsorship, marking the first talks between the two sides since the United States launched strikes in June on key sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed diplomatic efforts to address long-standing disputes between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump conveyed broader demands to Tehran, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq. Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday said Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the US.