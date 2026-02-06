Iran's Araghchi: Our rights are not negotiable

Shafaq News- Muscat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday called on the United States to show “mutual respect” ahead of the start of talks between the two sides in Oman, stressing that Iran’s stands firm on its rights.

In a post on X, Araghchi stated that Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. “commitments need to honored,” he wrote, adding that “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 6, 2026

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that engaging Iran in talks does not amount to a concession. He said Washington is willing to enter talks to assess whether progress is possible, while remaining skeptical of the outcome. Any dialogue, he added, must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and would proceed only if Tehran demonstrates seriousness.

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed diplomatic efforts to address long-standing disputes between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump conveyed broader demands to Tehran, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq. Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday said Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the US.