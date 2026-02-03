Iran to unveil nuclear and space achievements amid planned nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will reveal its latest nuclear industry achievements during the upcoming Fajr Ten Days, marking the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, stated on Monday.

According to Fars News Agency, Eslami explained that the new achievements relate to peaceful applications of nuclear technology, including medicine, public health, environmental protection, and industry.

Meanwhile, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh, speaking on the sidelines of Iran’s Space Technology Day celebrations, said that the Chabahar Space Base in southeastern Iran has completed its first development phase and is awaiting its inaugural launch. He described the recent steps as three significant breakthroughs across different sectors, pointing to the inauguration of a new space station, the deployment of the “Martyr Soleimani” satellite system, and the release of the first images captured by the “Paya” satellite.

The United States’ Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are set to discuss Iran’s nuclear program in Istanbul on February 6. According to The Financial Times, talks would be limited in their initial phase to Iran’s nuclear program and would not address Tehran’s ballistic missile arsenal.

Israel’s Maariv newspaper, citing an Israeli source, also reported that US President Donald Trump conveyed broader demands to Tehran, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq. Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday said Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the US.

