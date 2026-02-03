Iran’s oil sales via the Gulf continue normally

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s oil sales and transfer operations to buyers continue under normal conditions, Fars News cited the National Iranian Oil Company on Tuesday.

A well-informed source told Fars that the pace of oil sales has improved significantly over the past two weeks, adding that the level of discounts offered by Iran is far lower than figures reported by some foreign media outlets.

“All oil tankers currently departing Iran have identified buyers,” sources told Fars.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department sanctioned nine oil tankers and eight companies it said are part of Iran’s “shadow fleet,” stepping up pressure on Tehran over the alleged killing of protesters. It said the vessels and their owners or managers, based in India, Oman, and the UAE, helped export hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products in violation of sanctions.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, easing for a second day, as market participants weighed the possibility of a de-escalation in US-Iran tensions, while a firmer dollar placed greater downside pressure on prices.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $65.91 per barrel at 03:30 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.83 per barrel, down 31 cents, or 0.5%.