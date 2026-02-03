Libya’s Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi dead at 53, circumstances unclear

Shafaq News- Tripoli

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed on Tuesday in an armed attack near the western city of Zintan, Al Arabiya reported.

The outlet clarified that four gunmen opened fire on the area where Saif Al-Islam had been living for years, triggering an exchange of gunfire with his security detail. However, local media outlets reported conflicting accounts, saying Saif Al-Islam was not assassinated but died of a stroke after panicking during an attempted arrest at his residence amid clashes involving an armed group.

Saif Al-Islam, once widely viewed as a potential successor to his father before the 2011 uprising, announced a bid for Libya’s presidency in 2021, though the election was later postponed indefinitely.