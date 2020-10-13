US foreign ministry leaks new documents about Libya

Shafaq News /New published documents leaked by U.S. foreign ministry revealed why former French President Nicolas Sarkozy intervened in Libya in order to overthrow the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The document said, "In 2011, The New American became one of the first media outlets in the world to report on the fact that Moammar Gadhafi’s proposed gold-backed currency for the region was likely a major factor in the decision of Western globalists and the United Nations to overthrow his regime by partnering with al-Qaeda and other jihadist terrorist groups on the ground."

"E-mails from the U.S. State Department under Clinton, released on New Year’s Eve confirm that Gadhafi’s gold-currency plan was a major factor in the decision to destroy him. In an April 2011 e-mail to Clinton from Sid Blumenthal, a globalist warmonger close to the Clinton family, Clinton is told that “Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver.” The document added.

"The gold was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar,” Blumenthal told Clinton, adding that "the precious metals were valued at over $7 billion.“

This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French [Central African] franc (CFA).” Blumenthal also told Clinton that this gold currency plan “was one of the factors that influenced [French] President Nicolas Sarkozy’s decision to commit France to the attack on Libya.”

Oil was another motivating factor.



