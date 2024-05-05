Aide says President Barzani seeks to boost ties, esphasize sovereignty during Tehran visit

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, is currently in Iran to discuss bilateral ties and enhance mutual respect for sovereignty, Fawzi Hariri, chief of the Region's presidential office, said on Sunday.

"We seek to maintain good relations with Iran, just as we do with Turkiye," Hariri told Shafaq News Agency. "But Iran must also respect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would not allow using its territory to threaten others countries.

"Barzani's visit aims to discuss and update agreements in areas such as politics and trade, Hariri continued, expressing optimism about "resolving any outstanding issues through dialogue."

"Iran invited us to discuss our relation and update agreements across various fields, including politics and commerce," Hariri noted. "We are optimistic about addressing any issues and fostering stronger bilateral ties with Iran."