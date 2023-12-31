President Barzani condemns "terrorist" drone attack on Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The presidential office of the Kurdistan region on Sunday denounced the drone attack that targeted a Peshmerga base in Erbil on Saturday night as "terrorist" and demanded the federal government to take action against the perpetrators.

In a statement on Saturday, the president's office said, "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that targeted a Peshmerga base near the borders of Erbil province. The attack on the Peshmerga forces -an official force and a part the federal defense system- is a serious, rejected threat to the security and stability of Iraq."

The statement called on the federal government to take "serious measures to identify the attackers and punish them and conduct joint investigations with the regional government on the matter."

"The repeated drone attacks on the Kurdistan region only contributes to harming security and stability in Iraq and complicating the situation."

The Kurdistan Regional Government had earlier said that a Peshmerga base in Erbil was attacked by two explosive-laden drones carried out by a "lawless force." The government blamed the Iraqi federal government for the attack, which it described as "terrorist."

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani ordered a comprehensive investigation into the attack on Sunday.