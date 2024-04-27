With PM Al-Sudani and President Barzani attending, SAC to hold "important" meeting on Saturday

Shafaq News / The State Administration Coalition (SAC) is scheduled to hold an "important" meeting this Saturday evening, with the presence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

A political source informed Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will include discussions on several political and security issues.

Last Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, Dilshad Shihab, stated that President Barzani would soon visit Baghdad to attend a regular SAC meeting.

Earlier this month, Barzani visited the capital Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Al-Sudani.

During his previous visit, President Barzani discussed ways to resolve issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as various other matters.

Notably, SAC was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics. It comprises mainly the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, the Sunni Sovereignty (Al-Siyada Alliance), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Iran-backed Shiite coalition forces (Coordination Framework).

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.