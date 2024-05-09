President Barzani: Khurmal, an official district in Halabja

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree to convert the city of Khurmal into a district within Halabja Governorate.

Khurmal includes about 46 villages and is located 70 kilometers from the center of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The decision by the Regional President was based on Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. (1) of 2005 as amended and in response to a request from the Kurdish Council of Ministers, according to a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The decision will be implemented starting today, and all administrative procedures in this regard will be initiated.

The statement added that this step "would improve the Kurdistan's service and administrative conditions, and will provide better services to the citizens."

Notably, in 2023, the Iraqi cabinet, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, decided to convert Halabja into Iraq's 19th governorate.

Halabja is located in northeastern Iraq and has a population of approximately 1.2 million people. It was infamously targeted in a chemical attack by Saddam Hussein's forces in 1988, which killed thousands of people and remains one of the worst atrocities in modern Iraqi history.