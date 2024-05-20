Kurdistan's President offers condolences on passing of Iranian President and Foreign Minister

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader and the Iranian people on Monday following the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

President Barzani stated, "We express our heartfelt condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian leadership, government, and Iranian people, praying for the deceased to be granted mercy and for patience and solace for their families."

The President of the Kurdistan Region emphasized that "the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi represents a significant loss for the Islamic Republic and the Muslim Iranian people."

He expressed confidence that "the brave people of Iran and the Islamic Republic will overcome this loss."

Early on Monday, Iranian state television announced the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others aboard the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran.

The Iranian President was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.