Iraqi Parliament forms committee to investigate Qaysari market fire in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, announced on Thursday the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the devastating fire at the Qaysari Market in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the Qaysari bazaar in Erbil, destroying over 235 shops and depots.

According to official data from the Erbil governorate office, 132 people were wounded in the fire, with no deaths.

The bazaar, located south of Erbil's historic citadel, comprises approximately 4,000 shops. The preliminary assessments conducted by response teams indicated that over 370 shops had been entirely destroyed, accounting for 10% of the market.

Emergency teams controlled the blaze after around three hours, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.