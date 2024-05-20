Iraqi MoFA offers condolences to Iran on President Raisi's death

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences on Monday for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The ministry conveyed its “sincere condolences and deep sympathy” to the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, and its people.

It also expressed the “solidarity of the Iraqi government and people with the Islamic Republic in this painful tragedy,” affirming Iraq's “support for Iran during this difficult and mournful time of losing its leaders.”

Earlier on Monday morning, Iranian state television confirmed the deaths of Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter crashed in a rugged mountainous area amid harsh weather conditions while the President was returning from an event attended with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to inaugurate a joint dam on the Aras River border between the two countries.

The announcement of President Raisi's death came after a challenging search operation involving dozens of rescue teams amidst dense fog and blizzards.

Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth President of Iran, elected in 2021 to succeed President Hassan Rouhani.

Furthermore, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning in Iran following the tragic incident.