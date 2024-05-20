Ayatollah al-Sistani extends condolences to Iran over Raisi's death, Iraq declares one-day mourning

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, extended his condolences to Iran on Monday over the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a statement from his office, al-Sistani expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "We received with sadness and regret the news of the passing of His Excellency Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions following the crash of their helicopter," the statement read.

Al-Sistani further conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian people and the government. "As we extend our condolences over this painful tragedy to the honorable Iranian nation and its government, especially to their bereaved families, we pray to God Almighty to shower mercy and satisfaction upon the departed souls and to grant their families beautiful patience and abundant reward," he added.

In the same context, the Iraqi government announced a day of national mourning.

"In solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and their leadership during these difficult times, and in sympathy with the feelings of sorrow and pain over the loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions in the tragic incident, the Iraqi government declares a national day of mourning throughout Iraq tomorrow, Tuesday," government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi said in a statement.