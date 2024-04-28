President Barzani emphasizes cooperation in meeting with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, held a meeting with the President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, highlighting the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between the judicial authorities in Iraq and the Region.

The Kurdish Presidency stated, "The two leaders discussed the overall political landscape and recent developments in Iraq, including ongoing efforts and dialogues to resolve issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government under the constitution. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of all Iraqi constituents and addressed various mutual concerns."

The discussions centered on "the imperative of bolstering collaboration and coordination between Iraq's judicial institutions and those of the Kurdistan Region."

They also underscored the significance of leveraging the opportunities and capacities of the Iraqi judiciary "with a focus on preserving peace and political stability throughout the nation."

On Saturday, President Barzani embarked on an official visit to Baghdad to discuss issues of common interests.

The Kurdish President held meetings with President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the head of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halboosi. He also participated in the regular meeting of the State Administration Coalition in the presence of al-Sudani.