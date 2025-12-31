Kurdistan Region becomes Iraq’s New Year winter destination

Shafaq News– Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqis are increasingly traveling to the Kurdistan Region, particularly Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, as winter tourism grows ahead of the 2026 New Year celebrations.

Hussein Mahmoud, owner of a tourism company in Babil province, told Shafaq News that tourist activity is rising, especially as New Year approaches and snowfall blankets the Kurdistan Region.

He noted that demand for trips has surged after a period of stagnation, with family travel representing the largest share of visitors, supported by available hotels, resorts, and bustling markets.

Official data show the Kurdistan Region received about 8 million visitors in 2024, up from roughly 7 million the previous year, with Iraqis forming the majority. The totals also included hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists, mainly from neighboring countries. The upward trend has continued into 2025, with more than 2 million visitors recorded in the first months of the year.

Mohammed Al-Abidi, head of the Iraqi Tour Operators Association, said domestic tourism remains concentrated in the Kurdistan Region, driven by its diverse attractions, including natural scenery, hotels, restaurants, and efficient services.

He added that cities in central and southern Iraq, despite their historical and archaeological heritage, face limits in hosting large numbers of domestic tourists due to shortages of hotels, highways, and essential infrastructure.

“The Kurdistan Region offers varied natural features, recreational cities, markets, and commercial streets, making it a year-round destination,” Al-Abidi pointed out, adding that even in colder months, visitors enjoy snow viewing, skiing, and mountain climbing.

Um Alaa, a resident of Karbala, told Shafaq News that the Kurdistan Region is her preferred New Year destination, drawn by its winter landscapes and snowfall. She also cited affordability, family-friendly attractions, and a festive atmosphere as key factors attracting visitors.

