Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is a breathtaking destination that remains largely undiscovered by international travelers. With its majestic mountains, historical sites, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, the region offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking adventure, history, and natural beauty.

Best Locations to Visit

Erbil: The Heart of Kurdistan

The capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, is a city rich in history and modern charm. At its center stands the Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates back over 6,000 years. Visitors can explore its narrow alleys, historical structures, and the Kurdish Textile Museum. Nearby, Sami Abdulrahman Park offers a peaceful retreat with lush greenery and recreational activities.

For shopping enthusiasts, the Erbil Bazaar is a must-visit. Here, travelers can find everything from handmade carpets to spices and traditional Kurdish clothing. Modern shopping malls like Family Mall and Majidi Mall also provide an international shopping experience.

Al-Sulaymaniyah: The Cultural Hub

Al-Sulaymaniyah, often called the cultural capital of Kurdistan, is known for its vibrant arts scene, intellectual atmosphere, and historical significance. The Slemani Museum houses important artifacts from Mesopotamian civilizations, while the Amna Suraka Museum, a former prison, provides insight into the region’s recent history and the struggles of the Kurdish people.

For nature lovers, Dukan Lake, located about 70 kilometers from the province, is an ideal spot for boating, fishing, and relaxing by the water. The nearby Goizha Mountain offers hiking opportunities with stunning views of the city below.

Duhok: Gateway to Natural Wonders

Duhok, nestled between mountains, is home to some of Kurdistan’s most spectacular landscapes. The Bekhal Waterfall and Gali Ali Beg Gorge offer breathtaking scenery, making them popular spots for picnicking and photography.

One of the most significant historical sites in the region is the Lalish Temple, the holiest site for the Yazidi people. Visitors can learn about the ancient Yazidi faith and its traditions in this serene setting.

Rawanduz and Hamilton Road: Nature at Its Best

For those seeking adventure, Rawanduz is a top destination. The Hamilton Road, a winding mountain route built in the 1920s, offers some of the best driving views in the world. The Shanidar Cave, where Neanderthal remains were discovered, is another fascinating site for history and archaeology enthusiasts.

Best Time to Visit

Kurdistan’s climate varies depending on the season. The best time to visit is during spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November). During these months, the weather is mild, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking and sightseeing. Spring, in particular, transforms the region into a lush paradise with blooming wildflowers and green landscapes.

Summers (June to August) can be very hot, especially in lower-altitude areas like Erbil and Duhok, where temperatures can exceed 40°C (104°F). However, the mountainous regions remain cooler and are ideal for escaping the heat. Winters (December to February) bring snow to the higher elevations, making it a great time for those interested in skiing or experiencing Kurdistan’s winter beauty.

Kurdish Cuisine: A Taste of Tradition

Kurdish food is a delightful blend of flavors, reflecting influences from Middle Eastern, Persian, and Turkish cuisines. Traditional meals are often hearty, using fresh ingredients, aromatic spices, and grilled meats.

A famous Kurdish dish is Dolma, a combination of grape leaves stuffed with rice, herbs, and meat. Kabab is also a staple, with minced lamb or beef skewered and grilled to perfection. Biryani Kurdistani, a flavorful rice dish mixed with nuts, raisins, and spices, is another must-try.

Bread is an essential part of Kurdish cuisine, with varieties like Nan Tiri (thin flatbread) and Samoon (oval-shaped bread) commonly served with meals. For a sweet treat, Klecha, a date-filled pastry, is often enjoyed with tea.

The Kurdish People: Hospitality and Culture

One of the most memorable aspects of visiting Kurdistan is the warmth and hospitality of its people. Kurds are known for their generosity and strong sense of community. Guests are often welcomed with open arms and offered tea or food as a gesture of goodwill.

The region has a rich cultural heritage, with traditional music, dance, and festivals playing a central role in Kurdish society. The most significant celebration is Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, which takes place on March 21. This event is marked by music, dancing, feasts, and the lighting of fires, symbolizing the arrival of spring and new beginnings.

While Kurdish is the official language, many people in urban areas speak Arabic and English, making it relatively easy for tourists to communicate.

Safety and Travel Tips

The Kurdistan Region is considered one of the safest areas in Iraq, with a stable security situation and a welcoming atmosphere for travelers.

For transportation, renting a car is a good option for exploring remote areas, though taxis and private drivers are also available. It is advisable to dress modestly, especially in rural areas, to respect local customs.