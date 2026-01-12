Kurdistan’s Duhok sees 30% slump in annual fire incidents

Shafaq News– Duhok

Fire incidents in Duhok province fell by around 30% in 2025, with 1,418 cases reported —down from more than 2,000 the previous year— the Civil Defense Directorate said on Monday.

Ribwar Abdulaziz, the Directorate’s media officer, explained to Shafaq News that 408 incidents affected buildings, bakeries, fuel stations, vehicles, and homes, while 1,010 involved wildfires or impacted forests, crops, and harvest residues.

The incidents also caused human casualties, including 10 deaths from burns and 16 injuries, while material losses reached 6.591 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $4.5M).

Across the Kurdistan Region, the General Directorate of Civil Defense documented more than 9,000 fire incidents in 2025. These fires claimed 85 lives and prompted the rescue of over 1,000 people.