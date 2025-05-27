Turkish shelling sparks wildfire in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) recently sparked a fire in farmlands and forests surrounding a village in northern Duhok province, Kurdistan Region.

Residents of the Barji village in the Al-Amadiya district revealed to Shafaq News that the blaze began on Monday night following Turkish artillery shelling in the area. “The fire is still spreading, raising concerns it may reach animal shelters and grazing lands in the village.”

Locals and civil defense teams are reportedly struggling to contain the flames due to the tense security conditions throughout the district.

Mountainous areas in Al-Amadiya—particularly those near the border with Turkiye—have long suffered the consequences of the armed conflict between the PKK and Turkish forces.

Turkish artillery heavily shelled PKK positions in northern Duhok on May 25, a security source told Shafaq News, despite the group’s recent announcement of its dissolution, ending a four-decade armed campaign against Ankara.